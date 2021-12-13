Too easily swayed by a culture of whiteness

Dear Editor,

Barbados has been in the news recently. The Caribbean island became a republic after removing The Queen of England as its head of State after gaining independence from Britain 55 years ago.

Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley is clearly a woman on a mission. Whenever Mia Mottley speaks she grabs your attention. Do you recall her address at the United Nations?

Prime Minister Mottley delighted the many fans of pop star Rihanna when she named her the 11th national hero of Barbados.

Grammy award winner and native of Barbados Rihanna was honoured during the presidential inauguration, which served to mark the country becoming a republic. Prime Minister Mottley told the crowd, “On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you the designee for national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty. May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation by your works, by your actions, and to do credit wherever you shall go.”

The Cambridge Dictionary defines appropriateness as the quality of being suitable or right for a particular situation or occasion. Appropriateness is a subjective matter, shaped by cultural context and the era in which the event occurs. It is rather unfortunate that after almost 400 years of colonial rule we are still trapped in a culture of colonialism which continues to dictate what is appropriate.

Caribbean societies continue to slavishly pay obedience and allegiance to the systems and structures which were imposed by Britain during the period of enslavement. These systems were implemented to keep us in our place. Has the time come for us to break away from the vestiges of colonial rule? How long will we continue to facilitate the imprisonment of our intellect?

While many support the decision to name Rihanna a national hero, there are those who took issue with her mode of dress at the function; they believed her attire was most inappropriate for the occasion. She wore a gorgeous haute couture off-the-shoulder, mustard hued evening gown.

Rihanna is a young, mega pop star and social media influencer. What did her critics expect her to wear to this momentous occasion? Rihanna is not Mother Teresa.

Much of the criticism against Rihanna is steeped in colonialism and patriarchy, in which the policing of women's bodies continues to be paramount.

Barbados took a bold step by not only replacing The Queen as head of State, but also in redefining appropriateness. We can all trace our ancestral lineage to Africa, where the mode of dress is far different from that of Western societies and very much appropriate.

It's sad that many of us do not know our history. The teaching of history should be compulsory for all grades — from primary throughout secondary. Regrettably, too many of us are too easily swayed by a prevailing culture of whiteness, and most of us have bought into the narrative of the white man's culture.

The time for a cultural rebirth is now. The time has come for us, as a proud and strong people, to interrogate some of those Eurocentric themes and perspectives through a Caribbean framework. The time for us to free ourselves from mental slavery has passed.

While Jamaica continues to debate whether to replace the Queen as head of State, Barbados has taken action.

For Barbados, Rihanna is a modern-day heroine. Undoubtedly, she is a role model to thousands of women and men. Other Caribbean islands should take a page from our sister island.

In the words of Marcus Mosiah Garvey, “Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery, none but ourselves can free our minds.”

Wayne Campbell

waykam@yahoo.com