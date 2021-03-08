Too many women crying

Dear Editor,

A favoured song of many Jamaican women is Bob Marley's revered No Woman No Cry. This song must blare on our streets and hit the headlines for some time to come.

Women have been slaughtered by limited resources and ripped out of the marketplace as they battle for equality. No Jamaican woman is spared the woe.

Let's not give meaningless accolades on this International Women's Day.

Let's do what we can to lessen the crying.

Ul Jem

jem.ul@yahoo.com