Dear Editor,

Human Rights Day, celebrated on December 10 annually, seeks to honour the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). Started in 1948, the declaration stipulates universal values and a shared standard of achievement for everyone in every country. Despite the fact that the declaration is not legally binding in nature, it has inspired over 60 human rights instruments that together provide a common human rights framework today. Since then, the concepts of promoting and protecting human rights have become much more than just a moral imperative, but a critical component in creating societies that are equal, just, and discrimination-free.

Jamaica has absorbed the values laid out in chapter III of our constitution, which we have now adopted and updated to create our own Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms. All Jamaicans, according to the Charter of Rights, enjoy a number of legal rights; however, the right to freedom under Section 2(i) does not fully protect transgender people from discrimination on the basis of (i) being male or female and (ii) race, place of origin, socio-economic class, colour, religion, or political ideas.

As such, the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms fails to provide enough protection for all Jamaicans regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. Due to this sheer failure to protect all Jamaicans, the provisions in Section 3, which speaks to the right to life, liberty, and security of the person, as well as the right to freedom of speech are questionable in terms of their coverage and protection of transgender and gender non-conforming Jamaicans.

When the right to life, liberty, security, and freedom of expression is insufficiently protected for transgender people, the right to life, liberty, security, and freedom of expression cannot be exercised. Thus, it is imperative that we stress that trans rights are human rights and that they deserve to be protected. The inclusion of the right to freedom from discrimination regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation in the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms would be a positive step in securing the rights and freedoms of the Jamaican transgender and gender non-conforming populations.

Lamar Grant

Policy, Advocacy & Research Officer

TransWave Jamaica

lamargrant13@yahoo.com