Treat the youth right

Dear Editor,

Congratulations to the crowned schoolboy football champions for the 2021 season.

I believe that all teams should be commended for the sacrifice they made, even though they did not lift the trophy.

My issue is that the pictures of the champions being circulated on traditional and social media show only 11 players. Why were the other teammates excluded? Their contribution, hard work, and sacrifice have been totally ignored and disregarded. How can this be fair to them?

I believe the proper thing to do is to have each team pose for a group picture before the start of the game and the winner's picture can then be published at the end of the tournament.

To be excluded is essentially robbing these young men of their place in history; they must feel horrible.

As a parent, if this happened to your kid how would you feel?

Once again, adults have failed the youth. This is shameful, we need to do better.

Dean Mitchell

dedordion@yahoo.ca