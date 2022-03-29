Tribute to the great facilitators who moulded my character

Dear Editor,

It was the year 2008, I was 27, stepping through the gates of the Vocational Training Development Institute (VTDI), very timid but assertive, unaware but open, and eager to learn with no time to waste.

I was at a point in my life when I knew I had to embark on a serious educational journey. I was not even aware that I was a teacher in training as I had registered to do a beauty services course.

No worries! No panic! The very capable, warm, helpful, and experienced facilitators at the VTDI were there to mould me into the fine Jamaican citizen I am today. They smoothed out my rough edges and tailored my education so that I could achieve success.

It was not easy going to college as an adult, but I quickly pretended to be young yet mature.

The facilitators, like Linda Douglas, Marva McCarthy, Loius Moyston, Gracelyn Crawford, Carlene Hurlock, Tessicar Campbell, Shandale Remekie-McFarlane, Janet Dixon, Loretta Monroe, Faith Gordon, Clayton Calvin, and Kirk Brown, made my journey seem effortless. And there were some outstanding adjunct faculty members who were superb too, such as Andrea Bolton-Fyffe, Michelle Hodges, Howard Harvey, Carline Giscombe-Parkes, and Audrey Robinson.

These facilitators showed interest in me; believed in me; motivated me; encouraged me to continue my education; fuelled my dream; inspired me; and showed me love, sometimes tough love, but love that led me to success.

I am forever grateful for the time they invested in me, the value they placed on me, the faith they had in me, and the courage they implanted in me.

I remember how Loius Moyston encouraged me to write articles to the local newspapers. He said if anything affects you just write, it will be published. I began writing then, and today I continue to write, I continue to be an advocate, I continue to volunteer, and I continue to be a leader.

I am an educator and it is because of the excellent facilitators who believed in me, even when I never believed in myself.

Wherever you are, I am expressing gratitude, and I will continue to shine and make you proud.

Thanks a million as I never realised my true potential and abilities until I walked through the gates of the VTDI. Truly, these educators are phenomenal, dedicated, patient, kind, and empathetic. I love you all.

Karen McFarlane

karmac1980.km@gmail.com