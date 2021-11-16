Tufton for security

Dear Editor,

Christopher Tufton is the best Cabinet minister, according to national polls since 2016.

I strongly believe that Prime Minister Andrew Holness should put his best minister at the ministry that has proven to be the most challenging for the past three decades – the Ministry of National Security.

Every person will catch the novel coronavirus, so it's time to move on from that fearmongering hysteria and accept reality, which is that you will still catch and pass on COVID-19 whether you're vaccinated or not.

Minister Tufton's tranfer from the Ministry of Health will signal to the nation that the Government takes crime seriously and has moved on from the COVID-19 panic.

Some will argue that the Ministry of National Security is a graveyard for ambitious politicians like Christopher Tufton.

But, anyone who understands politics knows that Tufton won't become the next leader of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) as a health minister. Also, many see him as only a public relations minister; therefore, if he can go to the Ministry of National Security and show that he's a man of proven record and not a public relations politician it will auger well for his ambitions.

Medical doctor and Deputy Prime Minister Dr Horace Chang should be placed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade or replace Tufton at the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com