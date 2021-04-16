Two different kettles of fishFriday, April 16, 2021
Dear Editor,
It's sad to see someone who is in public health, like Dr J D Wood, mixing apples and oranges when it comes on to expiry dates on different products. He should have known better than trying to convince anyone that using expired vaccines is a good idea.
He should have known that the COVID-19 vaccine is not food with food expiration dates, and that one can physically smell and taste that food, but when it comes to a vaccine that's not the case.
Jamaica would be in huge trouble if it uses expired vaccine on its people, even if the vaccine is used one hour after its expiry date.
Now say the Jamaica Government goes ahead and approves use of the expired vaccine on Jamaicans and people who get those jabs develop blood clots or other adverse effects from the vaccine, Jamaica could never legally challenge the vaccine manufacturer for a defective product — for the purposes of assigning blame. This is why the expiry date is there; it is to protect the manufacturer from lawsuits if one uses it after the expiry date and causes harm to people. The manufacturer makes sure that it has given a timeline in which this product must be used up because that guarantees a good product, anything over that date will be the responsibility of the user.
So, Dr Wood should have known better than to try to mix food expiry dates with a vaccine expiry date; they are two different kettles of fish.
Why does a vaccine take so long to be developed properly? Because it's not food, and the material that goes into developing it takes much specific compounding and coordinating. And, even when they get to a good one, it's still not 100 per cent foolproof. This is why the expiry date is added.
This is one of the reasons so many Jamaicans are confused, because you have people making statements that they shouldn't have. I hope that the Jamaican Government takes the time to do its own analytics before making a decision.
Robert Clarke
rclarke88@hotmail.com
