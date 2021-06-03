Unscientific and illogical quarantine

Dear Editor,

I continue to detail the failures of the current Administration to follow scientific evidence regarding the Sars-CoV-2 virus. The valid and factual errors on the part of the Administration are a sign of not listening to the scientific consensus. This has manifested in the failure to open private testing, closing schools, closing beaches, masking up outside, etc.

But the announcement yesterday of changes highlights the lack of reason applied in these situations.

The single restriction change that highlights this Administration's failures is that of the arrivals quarantine. For a long time it was 14 days, which is, of course, scientifically wrong. However, due to the increase of vaccinated people around the world this needed to change. What was the change? To make the vaccinated quarantine just 8 days. This abandons reason.

Scientifically, a quarantine is to separate for a time to ensure the individual is not sick. It is true that a vaccinated individual can still get the virus. However, the time for it to appear does not change because of the virus.

Logic dictates that either the quarantine remains the same for both vaccinated and unvaccinated, or you remove the quarantine completely for vaccinated. This change to eight days is unscientific and illogical.

The people of Jamaica are intelligent and they should demand that their Government either follow science or give better explanations for when they refuse to do so.

C Gibbs

caleb.gibbs@gmail.com