Unscientific and illogical quarantine

Unscientific and illogical quarantineThursday, June 03, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
I continue to detail the failures of the current Administration to follow scientific evidence regarding the Sars-CoV-2 virus. The valid and factual errors on the part of the Administration are a sign of not listening to the scientific consensus. This has manifested in the failure to open private testing, closing schools, closing beaches, masking up outside, etc.
But the announcement yesterday of changes highlights the lack of reason applied in these situations.
The single restriction change that highlights this Administration's failures is that of the arrivals quarantine. For a long time it was 14 days, which is, of course, scientifically wrong. However, due to the increase of vaccinated people around the world this needed to change. What was the change? To make the vaccinated quarantine just 8 days. This abandons reason.
Scientifically, a quarantine is to separate for a time to ensure the individual is not sick. It is true that a vaccinated individual can still get the virus. However, the time for it to appear does not change because of the virus.
Logic dictates that either the quarantine remains the same for both vaccinated and unvaccinated, or you remove the quarantine completely for vaccinated. This change to eight days is unscientific and illogical.
The people of Jamaica are intelligent and they should demand that their Government either follow science or give better explanations for when they refuse to do so.
C Gibbs
caleb.gibbs@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy