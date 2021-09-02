Use the anthem for healing

Dear Editor,

The nation is now riveted in unity to defeat the scourge of COVID-19.

Let us never forget that the creators of our nation and constitution fought and prayed with sturdy intellect to achieve the best for the Jamaican people. A solid foundation for success has already been laid.

The national anthem is also a useful weapon in combating all our foes: “Knowledge, send us, Heavenly Father”, “Be our light through countless hours” and “Teach us true respect for all” as well as a sincere prayer for our leaders to have “true wisdom from above” are concepts we should reflect on.

Together, let us join hands and hearts in following the protocols, but we must remember to pray. These times demand it.

May God continue to “guard us with thy mighty hand”. It could be a great healing intervention to sing the anthem as often as possible in our deliberations.

Catherine Neil

stcatherineneil22@yahoo.com