UWI grant reason to celebrate

UWI grant reason to celebrateFriday, April 09, 2021
Dear Editor,
It's unfortunate that the US$25-million grant provided to The University of the West Indies (UWI) by Silicon Valley Technology conglomerate Eon Reality, the largest private sector grant ever received, should have been cast in the Jamaica Observer by the brilliant cartoonist Clovis — as published in the Thursday, April 8, 2021 edition — as a loan to be repaid, and possibly by students.
The grant agreement is just this — an investment in The UWI to further its digital transformation in order to roll out the Education on-line Revolution being launched by the Open Campus and spearheaded by its principal, Dr Luz Longsworth.
While the university is in celebration mode as a result of the confidence in it shown by the global private sector, the cartoon did communicate an opinion that has burst our bubble.
Current and future students will benefit from this technology-driven investment. It's a part of The UWI's strategic financial plan, driven by Vice Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, to build capacity for the 21st century university by global partnership.
The seed was planted, the plant has grown, and is already bearing fruit.
Our expectation was that Clovis would celebrate with us on this historic milestone, not seek to convert the grant into a loan.
The University of the West Indies
Mona
Kingston 7
