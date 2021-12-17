Values and attitudes for nation-building

Dear Editor,

Allegations of corruption in Jamaica's public sector have dominated the headlines in the print and electronic media for the last several weeks.

In a recent radio interview Dr Trevor Munroe, executive director of the National Integrity Commission, revealed that Jamaica loses up to 5 per cent of its gross domestic product annually because of corruption, equalling about $96 billion or US$620 million.

It was also indicated that most corruption occurs at the level of public boards and agencies that are given government subventions to operate. And yet many of the agencies have failed to submit annual financial reports as required by law.

If we multiply this startling figure of loss by several decades, we will have an understanding of the socio-economic mess in which the country finds itself.

Political parties which form governments and appoint seemingly questionable board members undoubtedly possess neither the attributes of accountability, fiscal discipline, integrity, and transparency, nor the attitude of custodianship, that is, good stewards of the people's money — earned through their sweat and blood. As such, they operate with an attitude of entitlement that leads to poor management of the people's money based on their own whims and fancies.

Until these right and positive values and attitudes are acquired, corruption will prevail.

Not even the anticipated changes to the process for selecting members of government boards and agencies and the way they function, as outlined in the resolution entitled the Public Bodies Management and Accountability (Nomination, Selection and Appointment to Boards) Regulations, 2021, will be sufficient to cure the virus of public sector corruption.

While the Parliament ought to be commended for this long-delayed legislation, it's like placing the proverbial cart before the horse.

Values and attitudes are fundamental to nation-building and sustained economic development. Legislation, rules, and regulations are shaped by these.

National values and attitudes not only help to diminish corrupt activities, but also drive a nation's confidence and pride in preserving, for example, its heritage and symbols of said heritage.

If Jamaicans deeply value the historical struggles of our heroes and heroines in helping us to achieve political Independence, then we would be intolerant towards any unnecessary departure from important national norms. One such increasingly worrisome practice is the prevailing use of the colour yellow, instead of gold, in the Jamaican flag.

Economic development and preservation of our heritage must be driven by common values and attitudes. Any other way leaves room for corruption to strive, underdevelopment to prevail, and an absence of pride in our heritage.

Rev Fr Donald Chambers

frdon63@hotmail.com