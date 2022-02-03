Dear Editor,

There is quite a bit of talk about what's wrong with Jamaica. Everywhere I go I hear the complaints, and social media is flooded with videos, photos, and stories that are shocking to me.

With a new year I want to offer another perspective.

Growing up my grandmother had a significant influence on my life. I remember she taught me that whatever we have we must share, and she always said little is enough when God is in it.

What I'm doing now is in memory of my grandmother. The Bible tells us: Teach a child the way he should grow and when he is old he will never depart from it.

I think my grandmother's teachings have impacted what I'm doing today.

I saw my grandmother helping people out of the little that she had. As I grew, I also witnessed the kindness of others to me and to many people who needed it. That continues to motivate me to give back to those in need as much as I can.

I have been blessed with many opportunities, the most recent being a partnership with Wray and Nephew White Overproof Rum to extend kindness and encourage caring for others through the Keep Up Yuh Spirits campaign. I see many people making wishes to improve the lives of others. Taking a chance to add joy to someone else, that is 'fi wi culture'.

Values are important. How we treat each other is important, and compassion is important.

That is the legacy of those who have come before us. What will our legacy be?

Every institution has a role to play in making Jamaica the amazing country it is, but I am encouraging all of us to get back to basics and help each other and be kind but, more importantly, teach our loved ones the values we want to see in our society.

Aunty Donna