Victims suffer while accused roam free

Victims suffer while accused roam freeTuesday, April 13, 2021
Dear Editor,
I understand that the accused is innocent until proven guilty, but what I do not understand is why the victims must be treated as guilty until proven innocent?
The crime rate in Jamaica is appalling. This new trend of abducting women seems to be more a fad than a gruesome act.
Now, if a robber is caught and it is taking three years before he faces the judge, while he roams about on bail, and, God forbid, adds more victims to his tally, when will the abductors be caught, let alone tried?
I ask these questions on behalf of the many victims who are gone without a trace, or whose bodies return without breath.
I ask on behalf of those who are still breathing but so often gasp for breath as they are robbed openly by this broken cistern of a system. We need justice!
May Jesus Christ save nameless, lowly, law-abiding citizens of this country, because, indeed, a righteous judge is needed, lest these victims increase and be imprisoned while the perpetrators, who are also on the rise, roam freely.
Broken by a broken system
