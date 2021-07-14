Volier's contribution will be cherished

Dear Editor,

Volier was among those at the very top of theatre in this country – a master of his craft. He was made for comedy, and one of those who evoked laughter merely by his countenance, even before he uttered a word.

Volier's contribution to Jamaican culture will be cherished long after his departure.

On top of everything else, he was just a nice person, a great family man, and friend to many.

He will be sorely missed, and the void he leaves in the world of theatre will be difficult to fill.

My sincerest condolence to his family, friends, associates, and members of the theatre community.

Rest in peace, Volier.

Olivia Grange

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport