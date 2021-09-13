Dear Editor,

I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Karen Smith.

A voice that reverberated among the cultural and entertainment icons is now muted, and the silence echoes with her amazing personality, grace, and love for her people.

Karen was one of the queens of stage performance. Whether she was performing at national or international events, or in little country churches, she was always engaging, entertaining and charming.

Through her performances and leadership roles Karen has left an indelible imprint on the culture, arts, and entertainment landscape of Jamaica. She was an active contributor to the cause of industry development.

We will always remember Karen's legendary voice, engaging personality, enduring warmth, and advocacy.

I offer sincerest condolence to her husband Jackie Jackson, daughter Courtni, mother Barbara, and other relatives and friends.

Jamaica's quintessential songbird now sings in the choirs of new Jerusalem.

Walk good, Karen into God's eternal peace.

Olivia Grange

Minister

Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport