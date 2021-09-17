Wanted: Democracy in Zimbabwe

Dear Editor,

I am very annoyed about the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) Government, which seems not to be operating a democracy.

The younger generation in Zimbabwe doesn't even know what is democracy because they are not allowed to give their opinions. They live in fear or leave.

It is clear that the whole country cannot celebrate, mark, and honour or respect World International Day of Democracy, which was celebrated on September 15.

I have to reference Zimbabwe. Free and fair elections are a dream. The election of July 18, 2018 was considered rigged, and protesters were fired upon by Zimbabwe Defence Force (ZDF) soldiers. Opposition members and activists have reportedly been arbitrarily detained and tortured, and there is no independent judiciary. One journalist, Hopewell Chinono, was held in custody for six weeks.

The unjust persecution of Zimbabweans is yet another reminder of the crisis of democracy engulfing the nation.

Zimbabweans would have been hard-pressed to celebrate International Day of Democracy.

Kudzai Chikowore

London, England

