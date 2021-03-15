We are all consumers with responsibilities

Dear Editor,

When was the last time you felt a sense of satisfaction after patronising a business entity? Consumer advocacy is not that big a deal in some societies, and this is quite unfortunate. As consumers many of us have become complacent with the poor service, with it becoming normalised in society. Things have got so bad that when we experience good customer service we are sent into a state of awe.

Many of us are not fully aware of our rights and responsibilities. How many of us know where to turn regarding consumer rights protection? This is problematic and, as a result, many customers suffer unnecessarily.

Good consumer service goes beyond getting value for your money. It is that inner feeling of satisfaction that resonates after you have concluded your business. It is that feeling which compels one to recommend to one's friends those businesses which are exceptional in their service. It is what makes you a repeat consumer.

The consumer movement marks March 15 with World Consumer Rights Day yearly as a means of raising global awareness. Celebrating the day is an opportunity to demand that the rights of all consumers are respected and protected, and to protest against market abuses and social injustices which undermine those rights. The day was inspired by US President John F Kennedy, who sent a special message to the US Congress on March 15, 1962, in which he formally addressed the issue of consumer rights. This letter from President Kennedy became known as the Consumer Bill of Rights.

The original four consumer rights are the right to safety, the right to be informed, the right to choose, and the right to be heard. In 1985, the United Nations, through the United Nations Guidelines for Consumer Protection, expanded the consumer rights to include four more rights. These are the right to satisfaction of basic needs, the right to redress, the right to consumer education, and the right to a healthy environment. As with all rights, the consumer also has responsibilities, among these are the willingness to take action to safeguard them.

According to Consumers International, the theme for World Consumer Rights Day is 'Tackling Plastic Pollution'. The campaign will raise awareness and engage consumers globally to adopt and promote more sustainable practices.

Consumers are increasingly concerned about plastic pollution and already taking action. A global study in 2019 found that there is a strong consumer response to plastic waste (with 82 per cent of respondents using reusable cleaning utensils, instead of single-use plastic alternatives, 72 per cent bringing reusable bags when shopping, and 62 per cent using refillable drinking bottles). And, despite the increased use of single-use plastic during the pandemic, 55 per cent of consumers globally have now become more concerned about the environment as a result of COVID-19, and nearly 74 per cent of consumers in Europe, the US and South America are willing to spend more on sustainable packaging.

In 2019 Jamaica introduced a ban on single-use plastic bags, plastic straws, and Styrofoam in a bid to reduce the impact plastic is having on the environment in several phases. The ban covers the manufacture, importation and distribution of disposable plastic bags.

We have not adequately developed a culture of recycling and this is an area which can provide opportunities for many entrepreneurs.

The final phase, which applies to 24” by 24” single-use plastic bags and disposable drinking straws attached to drink boxes or pouches, began on January 1, 2021. The Government has granted a six-month transition period to the private sector and has committed to increasing public education and awareness-raising activities.

As consumers we need a collective effort to utilise the Circle Model of Waste Management of 7Rs, rethink, refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle, repair and replace. As consumers we need to demand more and realise how powerful our collective voices can be in bringing about change.

Happy World Consumer Rights Day.

Wayne Campbell

waykam@yahoo.com