We can do better with our waste

Dear Editor,

As a Jamaican raised by old-school parents, the environment and personal space was always meticulously clean.

The breakdown of clean spaces results from lack of enforcement by the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC).

It's funny that people can buy weed every single hour of every single day, but they can't buy garbage bags! Even if there's no garbage pick-up for months, nothing should stop residents from having garbage bags neatly stacked for whenever there's pick-up.

The fact is the residents have been trained to use gullies as toilets and garbage disposals because they are not held accountable, especially when it's clear where the garbage is coming from. The Government simply wastes taxpayers' money, my money, to clean communal mess. Why? What's the purpose of anti-litter laws?

The same goes for the ban on public smoking and Noise Abatement Act. It's all talk; the mess continues.

I still have a public urinal at 60 Milton Avenue, Duhaney Park, Kingston 20, and nobody is addressing this nuisance.

It is a nightmare, yet the CEO refuses to call it what it is: A nasty set of people!

Hold people accountable. Whether the garage trucks comes weekly or yearly my garbage is neatly packed, but still I've got gully stench and a rank urinal.

Pamela Pitter

Kingston 20

pamjamaica@yahoo.com