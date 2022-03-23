Dear Editor,

I note with consternation the suggestions that street names and names of historical monuments which record our colonial past should be changed. We cannot change history; therefore, a change of names cannot change the past, whether we like it or not.

A better suggestion would be a decision to name no more streets or monuments after colonial links, but rather name new ones after our modern celebrities and heroes and thus promote Brand Jamaica.

I am quite sure that over time, new streets, structures, and institutions will be built, and these can be appropriately named to honour present and future heroes and other outstanding citizens.

Ronald R Fagan

ronniefagan@gmail.com