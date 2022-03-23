We cannot change historyWednesday, March 23, 2022
|
Dear Editor,
I note with consternation the suggestions that street names and names of historical monuments which record our colonial past should be changed. We cannot change history; therefore, a change of names cannot change the past, whether we like it or not.
A better suggestion would be a decision to name no more streets or monuments after colonial links, but rather name new ones after our modern celebrities and heroes and thus promote Brand Jamaica.
I am quite sure that over time, new streets, structures, and institutions will be built, and these can be appropriately named to honour present and future heroes and other outstanding citizens.
Ronald R Fagan
ronniefagan@gmail.com
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy