We need a transportation centre for Christiana

We need a transportation centre for ChristianaMonday, August 23, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
I understand that a new KFC is currently under construction in Christiana between National Commercial Bank (NCB) and Scotiabank (BNS). This is a tremendous investment for the town and for the surrounding communities and we hope that it will facilitate further development by attracting other businesses to the town, contributing to an increase in employment in rural communities.
The construction of KFC caused taxi operators to be evicted from the private car park that it now occupies.
These taxi operators service various routes, including Albert Town, Lime Tree, Lichfield, Lowe River, Craighead, Coleyville, Pike, Dobson, and Ticky Ticky, and their displacement has resulted in chaos and traffic congestion in the streets of Christiana. This is further exacerbated by the long lines of customers from NCB, BNS, and Western Union spilling on to the roadway.
As a resident I am disappointed that the councillor for the division and the Manchester Municipal Corporation did not foresee the need for a transportation centre in Christiana and appear clueless about how to solve the current traffic situation, especially when our citizens are in danger of being exposed to the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.
It is the responsibility of the Manchester Municipal Corporation to identify and lobby for a transportation centre in a growing town.
Ricardo Spaulding
Ticky Ticky district
Coleyville PO, Manchester
spauldingricardo@gmail.com
