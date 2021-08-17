We will not be bullied!

Dear Editor,

The number of people who are vaccine-hesitant in Jamaica is increasing daily because some health experts and politicians take us for fools.

I was planning on taking the COVID-19 vaccine a month ago, but talks of making the vaccine mandatory and trying to bully, shame, and force people into taking the vaccine has caused me, and others, to hesitate.

So the world is now seeing a rise in novel coronavirus cases, but the experts here are blaming the entertainment sector only. It's as if hotels, public transportation, offices, and other sectors don't facilitate spread of the virus.

People always say, “Follow the science” when it suits them. Why aren't they following the science when it says kids are unlikely to spread or die from COVID-19?

The recovery rate from COVID-19 is over 98 per cent — without vaccination. Why aren't people discussing natural immunity versus vaccinations?

Why should people take the vaccine when they still can catch and spread the virus?

Over 80 per cent of people who become infected with the virus don't show symptoms — without vaccination.

How long are we going to use the entertainment sector and the unvaccinated as scapegoats?

Additionally, a disturbing trend has begun to develop where people are now mocking the dead. For example, if I don't take the vaccine or have questioned the effectiveness of the vaccine I will be mocked and ridiculed if, God forbid, I die from COVID-19. It's like mocking someone who has died as result of excessive smoking, drinking, eating of starchy foods, etcetera.

The truth is that, like many other countries in the world, civil disobedience is now a reality.

I have stopped listening to the noise; livelihood is a must. Living in fear is the worst thing for the human race . If the Government of Jamaica wants people to comply they should simply raise the minimum wage.

Teddylee Gray

teddylee.gray@gmail.com