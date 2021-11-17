Weak and mentally enslaved

Dear Editor,

In the 2012 film Django Unchained, written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, Samuel L Jackson played Stephen Warren, a ruthless head of household slave who treated the other slaves worse than his master. Anyone watching that movie would disassociate themselves from such a character. With some introspection or dispassionate evaluation, however, we may realise that despite our education, independence, and political liberation we are perhaps more mentally enslaved than we were a few generations ago.

A few days ago I visited the Breakfast Shed on the waterfront in Trinidad and Tobago. Many of the booths were empty, available for rent and the area looked dismal. A liberated people would have paid maintenance personnel to keep the place clean and attractive, given that it is a food outlet on the waterfront with great local dishes. The people cooking should not have to pay rent as their presence contributes to tourism and a positive image of the city. Instead, I was told that they are asked to pay $200 per day. A liberated people would have recognised that whether one is of East Indian ancestry or African ancestry we were both brought to the Caribbean to serve the wishes and demands of the colonial masters. If we were a genuinely free people, we would have noticed that after independence we were tasked with building a nation as there was not much demand for our contribution to “Massa”. A liberated people would have united and used every bit of their talent, education, wealth, and resources to build a nation free, proud, prosperous, and safe. A home for our families.

Instead, we fight bitterly among ourselves, opposing each other senselessly. We destroyed the once-lucrative food production estates we inherited and use our little resources to buy food from our past colonisers. We have mismanaged, to the point of destruction, the oil and sugar industries, the coconut and banana plantations, the coffee and cocoa estates, and our pitch lake.

As I write this article our roadways are delapidated. We are unable to do simple things like efficiently distributing water to our citizens, repair our roadway after plumbing excavation, and efficiently run the public service.

In a small island with no place to run beyond 70 miles either way, criminals rob and kill almost daily with impunity. Yet we boast that we are Government or Opposition and the people voted for us so we are important.

We are not free, not liberated and will continue along the road of despair unless we learn to unite, feed ourselves, have safe communities, and care for our poor and aged.

The rest of the world doesn't care whether we succeed or perish. With our flashing blue light, fancy clothes, and useless titles we are just a glorified slave, a Stephen Warren punishing our citizens as we serve others.

We either unite or perish.

Steve Alvarez

Trinidad and Tobago

bilcoa@hotmail.com