Well done, Bishop Gibson High School for Girls

Dear Editor,

Bishop Gibson High School for Girls in Mandeville, Manchester, has demonstrated that, even during a pandemic, “Every Child Can Learn, Every Child Must Learn”.

Principal Donna Ledgister-Hendricks and her team are truly living up to the school's motto “Per ardua ad astra — Through difficulties we attain the highest”.

My daughter was awarded a place at Bishop Gibson High for Girls for September 2020 and today I feel blessed to be a part of a school family that continues to go above and beyond to ensure that the girls have a robust online platform, bolstered by committed teachers.

I was anxious at the beginning of the school year, cognisant that with virtual school my daughter would be missing out on some important milestones. However, as the school year got underway, my anxiety was soon allayed. Timetables were disseminated; Google Classroom set up, and my daughter had access to all of 17 classes/subjects.

The school encouraged parents to share in their daughters' online journey through the Google Classroom. I received a weekly summary from via email detailing activities for all subject areas. This allowed me to keep abreast on assignments, projects, and associated due dates.

Notwithstanding the virtual environment, Class Monitors and Student Council Representatives were nominated and selected.

The new Parent-Teacher Association executive was also elected online and expressed zeal and commitment to serve for the academic year.

Report day for the first term via Zoom was well-organised. Parents were given the opportunity in the breakout rooms to have one-on-one discussions with the form/homeroom teachers and form supervisors.

The virtual prize-giving ceremony was a memorable event and another testimonial of the high standard maintained by the school, even in difficult times.

Bishop Gibson High School for Girls has exhibited resilience and agility in the midst of this pandemic. The team have done a phenomenal job and I applaud them.

All the best for the next academic year!

Natalee Harrison

