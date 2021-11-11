What about motorised trash rack cleaners?Thursday, November 11, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
Stephen Shaw of the National Works Agency (NWA) was heard saying on the 7:00 pm Television Jamaica ( TVJ) news on November 8, 2021, that the trash racks trapping the debris in Montego Bay were “overwhelmed”, thereby contributing to the flooding that occurred in the recent rains.
Has he never heard of motorised trash rack cleaners? There are a number of types depending on what type of debris is being trapped on the trash rack. These clean the trash rack of debris automatically.
This is nothing new. They are used to keep power stations and other types of intakes clear of debris. So why are these not installed in our larger critical drains and gullies?
These should be powered down until activated automatically by detection of a build-up of water on the upstream side as compared to the downstream side of the trash rack in order to minimise electricity consumption. Just take away the trash cleaned off the trash rack.
However, putting a trash rack in a Jamaican drain or gully is to ignore the fact that, until Jamaicans learn to stop chucking trash in gullies and drains, it is guaranteed to become blocked in no time flat the first time it rains. Duh!
Howard Chin
Member, Jamaica Institution of Engineers
hmc14@cwjamaica.com
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy