What's the next move for the sugar industry?

The agricultural sector has provided jobs, food and foreign exchange for our country, but you can't help but wonder what has happened to the overall sector.

An article by Elizabeth Morgan published in The Gleaner titled 'Where have our traditional agricultural exports gone?' (August 11, 2021) gave a brief summary of factors that have affected Jamaica and our Caribbean Community partners.

The sugar industry was once our bread and butter and, although still functional, is now owned and operated by members of the private sector.

The Government drafted a country strategy that was to have guided diversification of the sugar industry over a ten-year period — 2006 to 2015 (JCS I). This was later revised to 2006 to 2020 (JCS II). The country strategy was to be a public and private sector-led initiative that was aimed at improving efficiency of production, diversifying the sources of revenue, and strengthening human resources, which would in turn support the Government's macroeconomic goals.

The implementation was to be done in phases: phase 1 (transition) 2006-2010, phase 2 (transformation) 2010-2015, and phase 3 (consolidation) 2015-2020.

However, we have not seen an improvement but rather, a decline of the industry throughout these years, while the Government continues importing US $54.31 million worth of sugar and sugar confectionery for the domestic market.

Clearly, such importation is confirmation of decline in locally grown sugar, and we need to seriously reassess the viability of the sugar industry and its ability to contribute to the country's economic growth.

