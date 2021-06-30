What's up with the delay at FLA?

Dear Editor,

I write to let Jamaica know that we seem to have a State agency that operates like a secret society.

The Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) is that agency.

Citizens who do make calls to this agency will find that they never know who they are speaking with. One frustrated FLA customer relayed to me that, from early 1999, she has been trying to resolve a matter. She appealed to that agency and to date she has not been able to get a resolution. She is repeatedly told to call back or that her application is on the “security desk”. She has recently been making weekly calls to the agency and she is being told the same thing. She cannot make an appointment to go into the FLA to speak to someone in authority.

What is happening at the FLA to cause almost two years to hear an appeal? What is happening at this State agency that customers cannot make an appointment to speak to or see a manager or supervisor to resolve a matter? What should customers do? Must they seek the services of a lawyer? What are the functions and duties of FLA board members?

The present structure at the FLA is not conducive to benefit citizens. Scores, if not hundreds of citizens are waiting to hear appeals for their firearm applications that have been denied.

The minister responsible for the FLA must intervene to resolve the inordinate delays for citizens wishing to have appeals heard.

Authnel S Reid

reidaut@icloud.com