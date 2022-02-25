What the Russian invasion of Ukraine means for Caricom

Dear Editor,

The world woke up on February 24, 2022 and learnt that Russia invaded Ukraine at the break of dawn.

Overnight, global stocks began to tumble as investors shifted their investment from tech stocks to energy stocks due to rising oil prices. Moreover, the stock markets, such as the Nasdaq, fell by more than 20 per cent overnight, which had not been experienced since the 2008 global financial crisis (although stocks like Google later rebounded).

Russia is the world's third-largest producer of petroleum and other liquefied products, after the United States and Saudi Arabia, and has a large control over the natural gas market.

However, according to Argus Global Markets, Russia has a huge financial advantage over Saudi Arabia as only 37 per cent of its budget is funded by oil revenues, in contrast to 65 per cent for Saudi Arabia, and it can afford to sell its barrels of oil much lower than the Saudis to the global community, including Europe.

What is alarming is that the Russian President Vladimir Putin has clearly stated that, if any country interferes in this conflict, they will face massive consequences that they have never faced in their history. These latest developments will have massive and grave consequences for Europe and, to a larger extent, the world.

In fact, Caricom member countries should be concerned due to their geographical proximity to the United States, which will eventually become involved in the conflict, whether by diplomatic or military means.

For instance, within these commodity-based economies that have been trying to recover from the advent of the novel coronavirus pandemic, it should not be business as usual if they wish to import cheap oil on a sustainable basis.

Although the European Community and the G7 nations, including the United States, met to impose massive sanctions on Russia, the fact is that Russia still has a large supply of oil in its reserves, which will cushion the blow from these sanctions.

According to a recent paper entitled Trading Our Way to Recovery During Covid-19: Recommendations for Caricom Countries, member states of Caricom are comprised of small, open economies which are heavily dependent on trade. In this paper, the authors argued that COVID-19 had weakened these economies, hence member states should come together to devise strategies which will help them to fully recover as their economies have been lagging behind with constant deficits.

In addition, the refinery which was recently destroyed in the United States would impact the price of oil in the coming days, which has already been rising constantly in the last few weeks. The problem will also be exacerbated by other issues, including global supply chain challenges and rising food prices.

Maybe the time has come for member states to join forces in exploring our own Caribbean waters and forge partnerships with our own neighbours by conducting massive drilling exercises for natural oil reserves and enter into some type of cost-sharing agreement.

Daniel Morgan

gmorgan239@gmail.com