When the Reggae Boyz sinned on home soil

Dear Editor,

The Reggae Boyz have lost the desire to win, even on home soil, and this is a very hard pill to swallow, especially in precarious situations.

For one, in our first match against Mexico, we were thoroughly outplayed by a slick Mexican aggregation. We can't say the harsh physical conditions usually experienced in Mexico impacted us this time around. I am speaking of the high altitude and the coldness. The mountain sickness failed to cause any form of physical disadvantage but it might have affected the players psychologically.

In the second match, against Costa Rica, we drew the match and ended with a point and that was very good.

In the third match, due to the fact that it was our nemesis, Panama, we were uncertain about the outcome, but the players seemed desperate and confident of a win on home soil. In spite of that, the Reggae 'Toys' sinned on home soil and lost, again, most ingloriously, in a 3-0 whopping. We failed to get even that one crucial point.

Surely we cannot blame anyone but our coaching staff and players, who have failed to give of their best, regardless of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Bear in mind that all the teams have had to deal with some form of restriction. I think the playing field is even, despite the mumblings.

We will have to work twice as hard now to qualify, because everybody will be coming with their 'A' game to get the required points. Two of the leading teams — Canada and the USA — will be our next challenge.

Most definitely we need to have a much stronger appetite for goals. We ought to have been very focused from game one to qualify for the great showpiece.

Paris Taylor

paristaylor82@hotmail.com