When will the authorities respond to the plight of Beletiro residents?Monday, January 03, 2022
|
Dear Editor,
It has been months since the residents of Beletiro district in Manchester have been pleading for a better road. The issue has got to the point that taxi drivers are no longer interested in driving through the community.
Small business owners have been losing profits, taxi drivers have damaged their cars, and individuals who take taxis have to risk getting their casual and professional attire dirty just to get from point A to point B.
The Beletiro district road has been degrading at an extremely fast pace. Water trapped in the many potholes in the community have left the community members distraught and feeling like their words and requests bear no value.
The residents have tried to contact the Member of Parliament for the area but have been unsuccessful each time.
The matter has moved from a very simple issue to a very complex one. If it is possible, the residents of the community would absolutely appreciate any aid in fixing the road.
The road is only getting worse by the day, and the pedestrians are absolutely suffering. Every vehicle that passes through the damaged pavement only makes it that much more worse for the people who are not as fortunate to own vehicles.
The residents are hoping and praying for better days because the new year has come, but sadly it has returned with the same problems.
Damalio Powell
Damalio101@gmail.com
