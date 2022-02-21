Where are the offspring of the greats?

Dear Editor,

As someone who has been a sports fan all my life, I regretfully observe the lack of outstanding progenies of past sports greats in many areas of sports. I often wonder whether there are no offspring of these greats or if those who exist did not inherit the prowess or the interest of their parents.

I can recall two sons of the great George Headley appearing briefly for England and the West Indies in cricket, without being extraordinary, and two sons of Herb McKinley appearing once at champs, while a daughter of Olympian Billy Miller actually competed in the Olympics, although representing the USA. A daughter of Muhammad Ali also competed in boxing quite successfully for a while. Apart from those, I cannot recall any others.

I try to imagine the offspring of “The Three Ws” — Brian Lara, Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding — and other such greats performing for the West Indies in cricket and eclipsing their fathers, but that is of course wishful thinking.

I may not live to see it, but I sincerely hope that the son of “The Pocket Rocket”, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and the children of the great Usain Bolt may inherit the talents of their illustrious parents and make their impact on the world. In the horse racing industry this is always anticipated.

Ronald R Fagan

ronniefagan@gmail.com