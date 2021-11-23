Where is our Jamaican pride?

Dear Editor,

I wanted to share my experience on a recent flight home to Jamaica. May it inspire some change in my fellow travellers.

So the day has come that we have been planning for months, the time has arrived, we are going home — home to Jamaica.

The air is buzzing with excitement, the travellers are many and varied. All seem happy and expectant.

The flight is full – mostly Jamaicans, a few tourists and businessmen. Jamaicans are distinctive, there is just something about a fellow Jamaican that one can spot from afar.

I noticed the hairstyles, the clothing, and the air of expectancy that seemed to exude from each traveller. Also noticeable is the number of travellers not wearing masks as we queue to check in. There seems to be no fear of COVID-19 among our fellow travellers.

The announcement reminding travellers to take the necessary precautions — social distancing, masks-wearing, hand sanitisation — is repeated many times. After almost two years of COVID-19 we all know the drill, but, somehow, it seems that this advisory is not for those en route to Jamaica.

Two, then three police officers hang around our line, but nothing is done, it is only an advisory in the airport, not enforceable. They eventually leave without incident. Seems there were also immigration officers observing our line, but they also eventually leave.

Our line snakes closer to the check-in desk. Soon we are checked in and on the plane. Finally, we are airborne. The passengers settle in for the next few hours. Some people go to sleep, some watch movies, a few read, a few children are fussy, and the sound of babies crying echo through the air.

After a few hours the trolley comes around. Later, people begin to wander around the plane, some need the loo, others talk to friends or family members; many not wearing masks. The pilots repeat the reminders. Passengers are asked to stay in their seats, people ignore, wander around the plane — without masks. They talk to the flight attendants — without masks. The air hostesses are professional, but body language reveals their discomfort as they appear to remain calm.

Mostly, the flight is without incident. One lady in the row before me is quite rude to one of the flight attendants, but no major incident.

I look around and think, “This flight is not too bad, maybe there won't be a repeat of the experience I had on my two previous flights back home to Jamaica from London.”

Finally we arrive. Oh, lovely sunshine and warmth.

We get ready to disembark, and most people are polite and allow others to disembark before them. I was seated at the back of the plane. As I move towards the middle I begin to gaze in surprise. Oh no, it's like a scene from a horror movie, déjà vu from my last two flights.

It looks like a tornado has passed through, there was rubbish and crumbs scattered everywhere. Oh, how disgraceful! I hang my head in shame.

The flight attendants had been around collecting rubbish several times. Why this mess? Why is this only observed on this flight — London to Jamaica. I wonder if it is the same on other flights from the US or Canada. Is it just a three-time fluke, not normal?

I hang my head in shame as I pass the flight attendants, I think they must hate this route. Where is our Jamaican pride?

Maybe next time it will be different? I live in hope.

Margaret McBean

margaret_mcbean@hotmail.com