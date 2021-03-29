Who says you're entitled to vaccines?Monday, March 29, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
You all are thinking of yourselves first, second, and third and mouthing off at countries in the developed world that have taken the heaviest hit from the novel coronavirus and are frantically trying to protect their own people from the extremely infectious plague unleashed on the world.
Despite having invented nothing useful, Jamaicans like yourselves nevertheless feel you are entitled to an “equal” share of American, British and German vaccines. Most Germans and Americans still haven't received even one vaccine dose but you are noisily pounding the table to demand that the US and EU governments take vaccines from their own taxpayers and give them to you.
Who do you think you are?
And, as for hoarding, stop lying! The only vaccines not being distributed as fast as they are made are vaccines awaiting emergency use authorisation from national health authorities, like the AstraZeneca vaccine in the US.
Get over yourselves!
Chad Chen
chadchenjr@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy