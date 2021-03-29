Who says you're entitled to vaccines?

Dear Editor,

You all are thinking of yourselves first, second, and third and mouthing off at countries in the developed world that have taken the heaviest hit from the novel coronavirus and are frantically trying to protect their own people from the extremely infectious plague unleashed on the world.

Despite having invented nothing useful, Jamaicans like yourselves nevertheless feel you are entitled to an “equal” share of American, British and German vaccines. Most Germans and Americans still haven't received even one vaccine dose but you are noisily pounding the table to demand that the US and EU governments take vaccines from their own taxpayers and give them to you.

Who do you think you are?

And, as for hoarding, stop lying! The only vaccines not being distributed as fast as they are made are vaccines awaiting emergency use authorisation from national health authorities, like the AstraZeneca vaccine in the US.

Get over yourselves!

Chad Chen

chadchenjr@gmail.com