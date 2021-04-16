Why are we still using AstraZeneca?

Dear Editor,

Not so fast, Prime Minister!

Do not relish in the fact that you have used a few days to inoculate 75,000 Jamaicans with the AstraZeneca doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

I am disappointed with the Andrew Holness Administration, and in particular the health ministry, for continuing to use the AstraZeneca vaccine despite its suspension in Australia, Canada, and several European countries due to health concerns.

Let the wealthy countries sit on several million doses. Let them expire if they are not safe for usage.

So far, the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca doses are linked with the risk of serious blood clots and so many countries have decided to stop using those pending proper investigations. What about Jamaica?

Right across the island we are seeing the continued use of a questionable vaccine. Don't we care about our citizens?

I am not for COVID-19 vaccines, but if the Government so chooses to inoculate its people at least there must be clear evidence that it has done due diligence in selecting the safest and most effective one.

And one would imagine that if along the way there is any evidence of adverse effects then good sense and care must prevail in suspending use. Let us not forget that the vaccines are really still being tested to identify the effects. It's like it is being tested on humans.

It is not enough to say that you vaccinate millions and then create another health crisis.

We need to hear our medical professionals speaking out more boldly concerning this issue.

The health authorities need to convince us that they know what they are doing and hasten to protect Jamaicans.

Marie Henry

Clarendon

