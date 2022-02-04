Why was Floyd given the green light?

Dear Editor,

The argument has been made that Floyd Green did not breach the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA); however, I have seen a video which shows him celebrating on a no-movement day.

While he may not be guilty of a crime, the fact that the police failed in their duty to interview him immediately after the incident suggests that not every Jamaican citizen is created equal. I can recall many people who have been called in by the police and grilled for days about alleged suspicious activities.

An interview with Floyd Green could help the police now that the Director of Public Prosecution Paula Llewellyn has suggested that the R Hotel may be culpable in some way as he would have been a witness to breaches by the hotel, from which he is said to be exempted.

It stands to reason that one cannot be masked while eating and drinking, and it only makes sense that you remove your mask while doing such activities, but social distancing is not a difficult thing to do, and the video of Green and his friends clearly shows that this was not being practised.

If he had been interviewed by the police, all these discrepancies would have been explained.

How can we trust the police to reassure and protect us when this is another clear evidence that the rich and connected are treated differently by law enforcement.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Anthony Anderson took some time to answer questions posed to him by the media last year during a press conference at which he promised to give answers, and after multiple submissions of the questions the commissioner was only able to provide vague responses.

Now, if the police commissioner really earns $18 million annually and keeps up this folly, how is he going to solve the crime problem gripping the country. I do not even trust the data coming from the police. I would prefer if a third party supplied the statistical details.

The commissioner of police needs to show respect to get it, and the manner in which he has dealt with some fairly simple and straightforward questions leads me to question his ability to manage the bigger issues in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Police Commissioner Anthony Anderson should be ashamed that he took so long to answer questions posed to him by the media.

But does he have any shame?

Mark Trought

marktrought@gmail.com