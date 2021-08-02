Wi nuh waah nuh parishMonday, August 02, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
Why do politicians insist on doing exactly what we don't want?
We ask for justice, we get indifference.
We ask for transparency, we get corruption.
We ask for responsible use of our taxes, well... you get the drift.
Oh, let's add: we ask for community infrastructure, they give us the title of 'parish'.
Here are some questions (and my answers) for the Government of Jamaica regarding the discussion surrounding Portmore becoming Jamaica's 15th parish:
Who asked for this? This frivolous election promise is unnecessary and a waste of parliamentary time and consideration.
Do we have adequate infrastructure to accommodate the population?
When will the people of Portmore get a publicly operated hospital, appropriately sized and regulated market, adequate primary and secondary school placements for our children, and government services to meet our increasing population size?
How can Portmore be a parish? Our community is bereft of multi-level employment opportunities. The majority of the residents in Portmore work in Kingston, hence the horrific traffic in the mornings and evenings. The fastest-growing employer in the area is the business process outsourcing (BPO), and all the land space is being developed to further that industry. I guess we should get a BPO job or apply to become couriers for the E-Commerce National Delivery Solution (ENDS).
Can Portmore sustain itself financially? Or is the expectation that the affairs are going to be run only on our 'overflowing' property taxes?
Where will the boundaries be? There was much furore about this three elections ago.
What of the climate change park that has been under construction for 10 years?
And, most importantly, why don't we have the things mentioned above sorted and settled before this idiotic discussion is even raised again?
I repeat, wi nuh waah nuh parish!
Monique Edwards
uashleigh@gmail.com
