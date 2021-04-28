Will George Wright's church bring him to public truth?

Dear Editor,

I could not help but wonder about Westmoreland Custos Rotulorum Hartley Perrin's revelation concerning George Wright's five-year membership at his church in Petersfield, Westmoreland, and how he has never missed a Sunday session and sometimes was in attendance even on Wednesdays.

One of the good things that Christians or people who follow the flock should know is that the Bible speaks about telling the truth; cost it what it will.

Now, for a man attending Sunday church for over 200 plus Sundays in the last five years, you are telling me that speaking the truth did not come up once? Indeed, it should have come up since the day someone is born, as parents should speak to children about telling the truth.

How much does George Wright, Member of Parliament from Westmoreland Central, value the truth?

We have a video making the rounds and he has not denied or admitted that he is on the footage.

Of course, all legal luminaries would yell that silence is not a crime.

But back to the church, and Pastor Perrin: I am wondering if the dear pastor asked this member of his flock if he was indeed on the video. And, did the dear pastor ask him to admit it, as it was the good, Christian thing to do?

Indeed, all of us need to come clean when it comes to important truths, whether it be about domestic violence or any other criminality. If not, we will continue to send condolence to good people who end up as victims because we are silent and shut our collective mouths. Well, until it reaches our doorsteps.

Mark Trought

marktrought@gmail.com