Will His Excellency rise on the 3rd morn?

Dear Editor,

I have taken very seriously the series of events that have unfolded over the recent week or so concerning head of Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries Dr Kevin Smith.

I am saddened about his demise in some truly questionable circumstances, and wonder if we will ever get the whole truth.

But, who will now rise up to shepherd the flock of that congregation whose salvation was seemingly harnessed to the life of their pastor so much so that they would do, and did, anything he commanded.

Many people are going around, beating their chests, that these things could not have happened in their congregations, but too many local church members revere their pastors and blindly do whatever they ask. Many a church sister believes in giving pastor their last, and I am sure others among us have tried to make our beloved pastors the beneficiary on our insurance policies or given him some place of pride in our last will and testament.

It's not a joke; it's real.

While I have largely ignored the many videos making the rounds on social media, one I watched over and over again was seemingly made in a police station. The embattled pastor uttered, “I am that I am.” Now, this is the ultimate!

Is he saying that he was more than human? Will he rise again on the third morn, like the Great I Am?

I don't know what really to expect.

I read that his congregants are in wait-and-see mode as if this is not the end. Do they know something we don't know? Should we be keeping the vigil for a different kind of Easter?

They treated him like he was their God, and were at his beck and call. He got the title of His Excellency and everyone basically honoured as “man of God”. I guess, therefore, a motor vehicle crash will not be the final scene of his life.

I don't know about anyone else, but I am staying fixed to the media coverage as it is said that the end will be televised. And, based on how things are going, so will the resurrection.

Watching Waiting

St Andrew