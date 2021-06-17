Windies will have to earn our support

Dear Editor,

We all like and have been rooting for the West Indies cricket team over the years. And, yes, we don't mind them losing once in a while, but at least be competitive.

Their batting performance in the first Test against South Africa was just shameful and disgraceful and left much to be desired. Their captain won the toss and decided to bat — a decision I totally agreed with.

The selectors, under the circumstances, did their job by selecting a balanced team on paper — so I thought. I would rather Alzari Joseph, who is also a good batman in his own right. I can't argue with them with that, because the teenager turned in a good debut performance. The team was very deep in batting. Two quality off-spinners who can bat; one of which top scored and three pace bowlers. Playing at home on a decent batting pitch. The opposition batman top-scored with 140 not out.

So there is no excuse for turning in such poor and dismal batting performance in both innings. All was in place for them to perform. How can South African bowlers be so unplayable when they just come off a trashing against Pakistan in their last series?

The West Indies simply lacked discipline, application, and pride. In spite of the pandemic, they were quite active. Three of their players, including the captain, were playing county cricket in England. They were engaged in regional competition, including an intra-squad four-day practice match. Therefore, preparation wasn't an issue in my opinion. A straight ball was bowled to an experience batsman who offered no stroke and was bowled. How could that be you asked yourself. They should be called out and be held accountable.

As the president of Cricket West Indies stated that a lot of money had been spent over the years in various capacities to improve and make the team better. So we the fans are not going to accept mediocrity anymore. It cannot be business as usual.

If they want our support they'll have to earn it by performing consistently. I remember a time when West Indies batsmen were the kings of fast bowling without the luxury of a helmet against some top-flight pace bowlers like England's Harry Truman. (Along with players such as opener Conrad Hunte, Rohan Kanhai, Garfield Sobers, Clive Lloyd, Vivian Richards, and others.)

The top of order batsmen should give the team a good start. But the they failed. The rest of the team should have picked up the slack and perform. But in this case they all are failing.

Is South Africa doing well in beating the West Indies at home by an inning and 63 runs, I don't think so. It is embarrassing to say the least.

Noel Mitchell

Westchester, New York, USA

nlmworld@yahoo.com