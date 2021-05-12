Wright and 'birds of a feather'

Dear Editor,

The name George Wright has transcended the “9-day wonder” and continues to be the subject of debate and condemnation because of violence allegations. The jury in the court of public opinion has rendered judgement all while Wright and his 48 parliamentary colleagues continue to defy moral standards and hide behind the “inconclusive evidence” banner.

We, as people, are not fools, even though our phones are smarter than us. So, regardless of what they want us to believe, a click of a button on our phones makes us wiser and in a position to determine who is trying to pull one over on us.

We have come full circle with these allegations without anyone being held accountable.

Our Members of Parliament are the only sector of employees that have a five-year stint in which they cannot to be fired by their employers (the people). With the absence of impeachment legislation they continue to flout public standards without being held accountable, and when accountability is asked for they hide behind their parliamentary majority and political narrative.

What has happened to Andrew Holness's solemn promise to table impeachment legislation or the Bruce Golding 2011 impeachment Bill? I noticed where Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding gave notice to table his own impeachment Bill in Parliament and I can assure anyone that the Government will not find time to have it debated and passed this parliamentary year.

Truth be told, Parliament has enough checks, balances, and “teeth” to hold wayward members accountable; it is just the will to apply the rules and laws.

One wonders if a video surfaces of the same circumstance, but involving an Opposition Member of Parliament, if the treatment would be the same.

Well, I certainly don't think so!

Would the Speaker of the House take the same route she has taken in this matter? I don't think so!

We are going to see much more of this in the future because “birds of a feather flock together” in defence of glaring unparliamentary acts.

We, as a people, must demand the swift passage of impeachment legislation now; no “loud mouth” attitude must derail the process!

Fernandez Smith

Former Jamaica Labour Party councillor

fgeesmith@yahoo.com