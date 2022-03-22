Yes to republic, no to hate

Dear Editor,

We have been hearing voices calling for the removal of the monarchy from those who have walked in the halls of political power and reaped its benefits while leaving the people in economic want, but failed to lead Jamaica in becoming a republic when they could have done so.

Then we have those who try to divide this nation of “Out of many, one people” into segments of black, brown, white, yellow, and red. We sometimes see this demonstrated when black agents of the State abuse members of the public. The narrative is presented as if it is powerful brown people oppressing the voiceless black people.

They also speak as if black Jamaicans don't have any shared mixture with the other ethnic groups in order to pontificate not only divisions, but hate for others.

I am a black Jamaican. One of my third maternal great-grandfathers was a Ghanaian warrior, who was born in 1797 and died at the age of 111 in 1908 in Hartham, Manchester, Jamaica.

My ninth paternal grandfather, an Englishman named Lt Col Robert Duckenfield of Dukinfield Hall, is described as “a man of great Puritan faith. He distinguished himself in battle for the British parliamentary cause and in 1651 he commanded the forces which secured the Isle of Man, and in 1653 was appointed to Cromwell's Little Parliament. He is buried at the Church of St Lawrence in Denton”.

A statue of him now stands in the town square of Tameside Metropolitan Borough in the eastern part of the metropolitan county of Greater Manchester, north-western England.

I have cousins who have served this nation as Speaker of the House, ministers of education, and prime minister; cousins who are noted footballers and rugby players; cousins who are movie stars and musicians; and cousins who are rich and poor. I cannot hate, and my own heritage mirrors that of thousands of Jamaicans who live on this little rock.

Yes to becoming a republic! But not at the expense of dividing us by asking that we abandon our kaleidoscope of ethnicities which informs our black Jamaicanness.

As the late Martin Luther King Jr said, “We must learn to live together as brothers or we will all perish together as fools.”

Dudley C McLean II

Mandeville, Manchester

dm15094@gmail.com