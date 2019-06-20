Youth voice and Diaspora connection
Dear Editor,
This year's eighth staging of the Biennial Diaspora Conference, held at the Jamaica Conference Centre yesterday, welcomes the idea of a Jamaica Global Young Leaders Forum as a means of connecting the Diaspora with youths in the Caribbean. The conference was held under the theme 'Building pathways to sustainable development'.
The idea of establishing a Jamaica Global Young Leaders Forum has come about so that youth leaders in Jamaica can respond to some of the concerns/challenges that are put forward by first- and second-generation youth of the Diaspora.
Pivotal to the discussion of the young leaders' forum were issues including high crime rate, low investments, and violence as well as the perpetuating issues of human rights, and the dreaded homophobia.
While the forum contends that Jamaica is ripe for development and investment, these impeding issues will constantly hinder sustainable and economic development because of the negative perception that are held by youth in the Diaspora.
One of the greatest ways to deal with these persisting issues faced by youth in the Diaspora is to ensure that there are strategic pathways to stimulate greater social and economic development through sustainable development.
Social media can be an effective way of conveying a positive view of Jamaica. Social media can transform the dialogue and perceptions of Jamaica through art, music, fashion, language, and by extension culture.
The truth is we need the investment from our Diaspora communities to directly benefit Jamaica. The Diaspora is our only hope, and through this connection we can recondition Jamaica as the most viable brand for investment.
Delion Bowes
Equality Youth Jamaica
bowesdelion@gmail.com
