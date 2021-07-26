Zimbabwe: A cautionary tale

Dear Editor,

I am deeply traumatised that South Africa is following in the footsteps of Zimbabweans by causing destruction through the use of violence and other horrible actions that will deter investments in the country.

The world is watching and potential investors are watching as well.

The African National Congress (ANC) and South African Government should show strong leadership and manage the situation effectively, rather than allow the situation to escalate, as had happened in Zimbabwe when the Zimbabwe African National Union — Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) led the chaotic land seizures that caused the economy to collapse and forced Zimbabweans to flee to South Africa in millions.

The ANC should not act like the ZANU PF party and its President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has failed on many occasions to bring economic stability and transform Zimbabwe democratically.

Kudzai Chikowore

