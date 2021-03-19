Zimbabweans can't celebrate International Happiness Day

Dear Editor,

It is sad that Zimbabweans have no capacity to join the rest of the world tomorrow to celebrate International Happiness Day because of multiple problems faced by the country.

The Zimbabwean Government has failed to improve the living standards of Zimbabweans and many citizens have migrated to other countries in search of better living standards.

Zimbabweans are experiencing extreme poverty and cannot even be happy because they can't have decent meals, proper clothing, and their disposable income cannot buy anything.

Happiness in Zimbabwe has been eroded by human rights abuses, corruption, and poor governance, which have caused many problems.

The world should condemn the presidency of Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa for failing to bring happiness after the ousting of Robert Mugabe.

Tapiwa Muskwe

United Kingdom

mrtmuskwe@gmail.com