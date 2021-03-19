Zimbabweans can't celebrate International Happiness Day

Zimbabweans can't celebrate International Happiness DayFriday, March 19, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
It is sad that Zimbabweans have no capacity to join the rest of the world tomorrow to celebrate International Happiness Day because of multiple problems faced by the country.
The Zimbabwean Government has failed to improve the living standards of Zimbabweans and many citizens have migrated to other countries in search of better living standards.
Zimbabweans are experiencing extreme poverty and cannot even be happy because they can't have decent meals, proper clothing, and their disposable income cannot buy anything.
Happiness in Zimbabwe has been eroded by human rights abuses, corruption, and poor governance, which have caused many problems.
The world should condemn the presidency of Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa for failing to bring happiness after the ousting of Robert Mugabe.
Tapiwa Muskwe
United Kingdom
mrtmuskwe@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy