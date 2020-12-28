10 rules for a happy relationship

Life is about rules. Without then, a society would descend into chaos and therefore a relationship with no rules means that anything goes and there are no boundaries to ward off disrespect, emotional abuse, destructive criticism and things that are toxic which prevents peace and happiness.

No one wants to be miserable and sad all the time so do not get caught in a rut doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. You need try something new that hopefully will net some positives and turn that frown upside down. Cultivate a happy union by doing things that makes your partner happy and hopefully they will be inspired to return the favour. Good luck!

1. Never both be angry at the same time: That is a Mexican stand-off and being stubborn does not make you right.

2. Do not yell … unless the house is on fire: Yelling does not solve anything.

3. If one of you has to win an argument, let it be your mate: Try to see things from their perspective and you would be surprise how understanding you become.

4. If criticisms have to be given, do it lovingly: Do not tear down your partner as the pieces left hanging can eventually cut you too.

5. Avoid dwelling on the mistakes of the past: Let it go and get some peace of mind

6. Neglect the whole world rather than each other: You can replace a phone, a job or a TV show, you cannot replace love so do not squander it.

7. Never go to sleep angry: It is hard to do but a necessary skill to develop

8. At least once a day say a kind or complimentary word to your partner: Sometimes that is all they need to have a good day.

9. When you are wrong, admit me and ask for forgiveness: Many of you think saying sorry is a weakness when it is the complete opposite

10. It takes two to make an argument so take yourself out of the equation: The wrongdoer generally has the most to say. Do not be the wrongdoer.