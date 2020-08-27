10 silly things that celebs have said

10 silly things that celebs have saidThursday, August 27, 2020
We often look
up to celebrities. Maybe it is because of the roles that they have played, what
they have achieved or simply based on their popularity. But, like kids, they
sometimes say the darndest things.
With some help from MSN, we have made a list of some of the silliest, most unusual and funniest things that celebs have said.
- “What’s Wal-Mart? Do they sell, like, wall stuff?” – Paris Hilton, socialite
- “I definitely want Brooklyn (his son, R) to be christened, but I don’t know into what religion yet.” — David Beckham, former footballer
- “I’ve never really wanted to go to Japan. Simply because I don’t like eating fish. And I know that’s very popular out there in Africa.” — Britney Spears, singer
- “So where’s the Cannes film festival being held this year?” — Christina Aguilera, singer
- “I am fascinated by air. If you remove the air from the sky, all the birds would fall to the ground. And all the planes too.” — Jean-Claude Van Damme, actor
- “I wouldn’t run for president. I wouldn’t want to move to a smaller house.” — Bono, singer
- “As a kid, when I got to the edge of a cliff I wanted to jump off, I didn’t want to kill myself. I wanted to fly.” — Tom Cruise, actor
- “I thought Europe was a country.” —Kellie Pickler, singer
- “I won’t go into a big spiel about reincarnation, but the first time I was in the Gucci store in Chicago was the closest I’ve ever felt to home.” — Kanye West, rapper
- “I love the smell of diapers. I even like when they’re wet and you smell them all warm like a baked good.” — Sarah Jessica Parker, actress
