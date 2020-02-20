10 things a ‘real man’ does in a relationship

We all have

had our moments of silliness; childish behaviour, partying and just generally

acting the fool long after our government paper said that we were 18. Indeed,

many people assume that with age comes maturity but often that is the furthest

thing from the truth. There really is no magical age that an individual ‘man up’

and starts acing right or responsible. It is a personal process that demands

growth and emotional coming of age, and we pray that all of us get there,

sooner rather than later.

For every woman in a relationship, this is important because no one wants to date or marry a child. A person who eats junk food for breakfast and wears Sponge Bob boxers or briefs sound like funs in the beginning, but after a while, the same carefree attitude can begin to grow irksome, especially if children are in the house. That individual then becomes an extra child, and no one signs up to parent a grown human being.

The following are said to be some of the things or traits that a real man does to facilitate the smooth running or existence in his relationship. Boys, take notes.

Communicate

Part of this requires listening, something people with huge egos do not do a lot of. Just remind them that we have two ears and one mouth to listen twice as much as we speak.

Fully commit

You cannot say you are a real man and have a side chick in every parish. Stop hedging your bet, this is not super lotto after all.

Show respect

Do this in front of her face and behind her back. So do not talk smack about your partner with your friends as a form of male bonding.

Make her feel safe emotionally

No woman should wonder if you have one foot in and one foot out of the relationship.

Says sorry when he is wrong

And he will not choke on the words either.

Makes tough decisions

He does the right thing when it is required and does not shy away.

Honesty

He is honest with her, even about hard topics that may make him uncomfortable.

Values her opinion

A real man consults with her on both small and big decisions pertaining to their relationship.

Accepting

Accepts you for who you are, flaws and all. A real man will not tell you to change your hair or lose five pounds or that you have stretch marks or cellulite so you need to keep them covered. A real man will, like Billy Joel says, love you just the way you are.

Backs up his words with his actions

Talk is cheap, watch what they do even more than what they say.

