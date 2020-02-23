10 things a real woman does in a relationship

Every man deserves a good woman; someone who is his backbone or like the Bible says his rib that is a comforter, nurturer, sounding board, muse, life coach and helpmate whenever one or more of these roles is required.

A lot has been said about the search for a good man but we tend to be silent when it comes to locating that genuine girl that challenges her spouse to be a better version of himself.

So other than setting the table, what does a real woman bring to it? Apparently a lot. Peruse the list below and see if you agree.

Shows empathy

She puts herself in his shoes and endeavours to see things through his perspective. This is empathy at its best.

Is trustworthy

She proves that she can be trusted by fostering a relationship devoid of deceit and half-truth.

Communicates clearly

She communicates her feelings so that there is no grey area or silly misconceptions

She is forgiving

When you mess up, she is forgiving. As long as you did not intentionally hurt her, she will give you another chance.

Makes sacrifices for the relationship

She puts the needs of the relationships before her own needs

Takes you at your word

She takes you at your words. She trusts that whatever you tell her is the truth hence she will not be checking your phone, your body or your messages.

Stays committed – even in difficult times

She does not jump ship when there is a difficult spell or rough patch. Through thick and thin, she is there for the long haul.

Challenges you to be your best

She challenges you to give things your full effort. She will not allow you to be mediocre or to go through life ‘half-assing’ projects.

Holds you accountable

When you are wrong she holds you accountable. She does not spray perfume on your bull crap. She will call you out when you do wrong.

Loves you for who you are

She loves you for you, not for who you can become, but for who you are presently, skid marks and all.