10 ways to find love (and keep it)Wednesday, October 14, 2020
It is four simple letters
that have so much meaning, impact and message. It has started wars, launched
ships and been the constant theme of so many Shakespearean and Greek mythology
stories. Love.
The most overused word and abused emotion wherein songs have been written, careers lost, families forged and then torn apart.
We have all been a victim of it and have all enjoyed it heady high and crashed and burn at its debilitating low. Yet, we cannot do without it. So, here’s our best advice on love, and being loved, if you must pursue it.
1. You cannot force it. If it ain’t there, it just ain’t there
2. You have to love yourself first in order to freely love someone else
3. You should love without looking to receive anything in return.
4. The more you love, the more the universe returns it tenfold.
5. Love is patient.
6. If it is worth it, you can wait. Do not settle.
7. Love wholeheartedly but do not lose yourself in the process.
8. Do not continue to give love to someone who is incapable of loving you back.
9. Love is not manipulative. Learn the signs that your emotion is being used to control your actions.
10. Do not confuse love with lust. One is fleeting, the other is forever.
