10 wishes for Christmas

10 wishes for ChristmasFriday, December 25, 2020
As 2020 draws to a close, we acknowledge that this year has been eventful, to say the least. So we took it upon ourselves to as people to share their best, most heartfelt wishes for themselves, and others.
Here are the top 10 responses:
1. The end of the pandemic: The sooner the better
2. Winning lottery numbers: Six simple numbers can change someone’s life forever.
3. A faithful partner: This is not the season for ‘bun’, only cake
4. Good health: Most people do not realise that when you have health you have everything.
5. Work promotion: This goes for those in a stable job as it usually comes with a pay increase.
6. Good job: This is for those who have been assiduously looking for a while.
7. To be home for Christmas: Forget about a white Christmas. There is nothing like being home in the tropics, soaking up the sunshine and eating an authentic meal that did not come out of a can.
8. Crater-free roads: Getting around has become a challenge. For those with vehicles, the toll financial on shocks, alignment and tyres is tremendous.
9. Beautiful, bouncing baby: Believe it if not, some people are having baby fever. There must be something in the water.
10. An organic cure for COVID-19: Not a hurriedly-made vaccine but something we can definitively say has been noted to take patients from the fight of their lives to standing upright.
