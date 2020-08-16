11 affirmations you should make daily

11 affirmations you should make dailySunday, August 16, 2020
|
Whether you use a post-it system or simply stare into
your mirror each morning, positive affirmations are key to changing your outlook.
Put some positivity into your thoughts and it could help to raise your spirits.
You are what you think and thoughts plus spoken words have the power to either
harm or empower so be careful of what you speak into your life.
Always remind yourself that you are special; that there is no other like you and God was so pleased with you that He broke the mould. There is no need for a replica because you, in your perfectly imperfect state, are enough as you are.
The following are a few affirmations or mantras you can chant, say or whisper to yourself each day. At first, it may sound strange coming from our own mouth, they may sound like self-praise but often we do not praise ourselves enough. It is not about being arrogant, itâ€™s about loving yourself so much that the universe will show its appreciation by loving you too. It is mentally taking care of yourself before you can take care of others. Start now!
1. You have come a long way.
2. You will figure things out as you go along.
3. It takes courage to be different and do your own thing.
4. It takes strength to change.
5. What you are feeling is normal.
6. You are brave.
7. Though you make mistakes, you will do better next time.
8. You are amazing.
9. Do not take everything so personally.
10. Move on when you are ready.
11. It is okay to let go.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy